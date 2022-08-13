 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Throwback: When Anne Heche gushed over working with Johnny Depp in ‘Donnie Brasco’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

Throwback: When Anne Heche gushed over working with Johnny Depp in ‘Donnie Brasco’
Throwback: When Anne Heche gushed over working with Johnny Depp in ‘Donnie Brasco’

Anne Heche’s death was confirmed on Friday in an official statement from her family, one week after she met with a catastrophic car accident in Los Angeles. She was 53.

Following her tragic passing, tributes are pouring in for the late actress, who appeared in a number of hit movies from the 1990s including Six Days, Seven Nights and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

While fans and fellow stars are paying tribute to Anne, a clip from her old interview has resurfaced on the internet, in which she was seen sharing her experience of working alongside Johnny Depp and Al Pacino in the legendary gangster film Donnie Brasco.

During her appearance on Larry King Live show, Anne reminisced about her career and revealed it was ‘heaven’ working with the Rum Diary star.

She was asked to date Depp, to which she replied, " I'm way too uncool, Johnny was like, here's the advice he gave me in the trailer, first of all, who would've thought that I got that, it was so amazing to even get that opportunity."

She also shared the ‘strange’ advice Depp gave her while getting ready for the shoot. “He was sitting on the makeup chair like this, with like three people around him, and he's like, ‘Don't ever get tattoos. It gives you another hour in the makeup trailer’ and mimics taking a drag of a cigarette.”

Watch the clip here.



More From Entertainment:

Camilla received ‘help to stop public fury' before marrying Prince Charles

Camilla received ‘help to stop public fury' before marrying Prince Charles
Prince Harry getting Meghan Markle’s help for tell-all memoir?

Prince Harry getting Meghan Markle’s help for tell-all memoir?
Britney Spears defends her bold presence online while teasing new collab with Sir Elton John

Britney Spears defends her bold presence online while teasing new collab with Sir Elton John
Amber Heard ‘an absolute disaster’ for ‘manipulating’ public with ‘woman card’

Amber Heard ‘an absolute disaster’ for ‘manipulating’ public with ‘woman card’
Mark Ruffalo calls out ‘Star Wars’ for repetition, says ‘MCU is more imaginative’

Mark Ruffalo calls out ‘Star Wars’ for repetition, says ‘MCU is more imaginative’
Prince Harry will make UK return ‘with or without’ Meghan Markle

Prince Harry will make UK return ‘with or without’ Meghan Markle
Kanye West’s mystery woman identified

Kanye West’s mystery woman identified
Johnny Depp channelled his 'passive' father in marital fights: Amber Heard PI

Johnny Depp channelled his 'passive' father in marital fights: Amber Heard PI
Will Prince William, Harry reconcile during Duke of Cambridge’s visit to US?

Will Prince William, Harry reconcile during Duke of Cambridge’s visit to US?
Netflix Upcoming series 'Snabba Cash' Season 2: Teaser, Release date, cast and more

Netflix Upcoming series 'Snabba Cash' Season 2: Teaser, Release date, cast and more
Netflix's Upcoming Movie 'Chad & JT Go Deep' unveils Trailer, Release Date, Cast

Netflix's Upcoming Movie 'Chad & JT Go Deep' unveils Trailer, Release Date, Cast
Nicola Peltz denies rumours she snubbed an offer from Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz denies rumours she snubbed an offer from Victoria Beckham

Latest

view all