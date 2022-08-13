Throwback: When Anne Heche gushed over working with Johnny Depp in ‘Donnie Brasco’

Anne Heche’s death was confirmed on Friday in an official statement from her family, one week after she met with a catastrophic car accident in Los Angeles. She was 53.

Following her tragic passing, tributes are pouring in for the late actress, who appeared in a number of hit movies from the 1990s including Six Days, Seven Nights and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

While fans and fellow stars are paying tribute to Anne, a clip from her old interview has resurfaced on the internet, in which she was seen sharing her experience of working alongside Johnny Depp and Al Pacino in the legendary gangster film Donnie Brasco.

During her appearance on Larry King Live show, Anne reminisced about her career and revealed it was ‘heaven’ working with the Rum Diary star.

She was asked to date Depp, to which she replied, " I'm way too uncool, Johnny was like, here's the advice he gave me in the trailer, first of all, who would've thought that I got that, it was so amazing to even get that opportunity."

She also shared the ‘strange’ advice Depp gave her while getting ready for the shoot. “He was sitting on the makeup chair like this, with like three people around him, and he's like, ‘Don't ever get tattoos. It gives you another hour in the makeup trailer’ and mimics taking a drag of a cigarette.”

