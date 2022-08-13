 
Saturday Aug 13 2022
Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘hungry’ to become face of Royal Family

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been dubbed ‘hungry’ to become the future of the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are planning to appear more relevant in the United States as they take the Earthshot prize to Boston.

One royal expert claimed that the couple is making efforts to become the ‘authentic choice’ for the face of the monarchy.

Eric Schiffer said that Meghan Markel and Prince Harry are already set for a "learning curve" amid their "very creative" brand.

However, the Cambridge’s are “hungry to be seen as the authentic choice for the future of young people and certainly Americans.

"Right now, he's been less than relevant. I think the monarchy would like him to be more relevant."

Meanwhile, another royal expert Omid Scobie said that the US had "long been fascinated with British royalty," and their interest was boosted when Meghan walked down the aisle with Harry.

As Sussexes outshined Cambridge’s with lack of real coverage of their Caribbean tour, Kate and Will are eyeing a ‘PR boost.’

Scobie added: "William is keen for his work to be seen and have an impact outside of the UK and the royal bubble."

