Saturday Aug 13 2022
Cardi B reveals her secret DIY hack for healthy hair

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

Cardi B is sharing her secret DIY hack for healthy hair.

The 29-year-old rapper took to Instagram Friday to reveal that she lathers her hair with boiled onion water.

“My last 2 washes I been boiling onions and using the water to wash my hair,” she captioned a picture of her natural hair from behind.

“I used to do this 6 years ago when I started my healthy hair growth journey,” the “I Like It” artist said.

“I stopped cause I got really lazy. Its odorless and I notice that it’s been giving a shine to my hair.”

Check out the amazing hack here!

The comment section was full of supportive messages from fans who wanted to try the pungent practice for themselves.

Her latest post comes after she took to social media to speak out about the backlash Kylie Jenner has been experiencing for her cameo in the WAP music video.


