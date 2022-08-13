Cardi B reveals her secret DIY hack for healthy hair

Cardi B is sharing her secret DIY hack for healthy hair.

The 29-year-old rapper took to Instagram Friday to reveal that she lathers her hair with boiled onion water.

“My last 2 washes I been boiling onions and using the water to wash my hair,” she captioned a picture of her natural hair from behind.

“I used to do this 6 years ago when I started my healthy hair growth journey,” the “I Like It” artist said.

“I stopped cause I got really lazy. Its odorless and I notice that it’s been giving a shine to my hair.”

