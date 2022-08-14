 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham under 'massive debt of £53.9million' with fashion label

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 14, 2022

Victoria Beckham under massive debt of £53.9million with fashion label
Victoria Beckham under 'massive debt of £53.9million' with fashion label

Victoria Beckham is in deep money trouble, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The former Spice Girl, who now sells high-end fashion clothes under label Victoria Beckham, owes a whopping amount to lenders. 

A report said: “Total revenues for the Victoria Beckham Holdings group fell 6% to £36.1m (2019 – £38.3m) due to the effects of the global pandemic.

Posh famously sells £500 jumpers £400 jeans, owes £53.9million worth of debts. 

“This group rapidly responded to the effects of the pandemic and controlled its cash and expenditure which led to a significant reduction in its operating losses by 57%, thanks to cost efficiencies across the business and the recalibration of its business model to make it sustainable for the longer term.

“Victoria Beckham Beauty continues to expand its portfolio with a number of successful product launches in this year with best in class in clean luxury beauty and skincare.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'deliberately' proved Harry 'unpopularity' at UN: 'Paves way for politics'

Meghan Markle 'deliberately' proved Harry 'unpopularity' at UN: 'Paves way for politics'
'Unpredictable' Prince Harry will take U-turn to reveal 'royal racist' in book

'Unpredictable' Prince Harry will take U-turn to reveal 'royal racist' in book
Meghan Markle brutally attacked for 'criminal' Oprah sit-in: 'Wish she’d shut up'

Meghan Markle brutally attacked for 'criminal' Oprah sit-in: 'Wish she’d shut up'
Alec Baldwin 'must have' pulled the trigger on Halyna Hutchins, FBI concludes

Alec Baldwin 'must have' pulled the trigger on Halyna Hutchins, FBI concludes
Victoria Beckham worried 'new Mrs Beckham' will 'rock' her family boat

Victoria Beckham worried 'new Mrs Beckham' will 'rock' her family boat
How much money does it take to be like Kim Kardashian? US doctor spills

How much money does it take to be like Kim Kardashian? US doctor spills
Martha Stewart reacts to meme suggesting she is dating Pete Davidson

Martha Stewart reacts to meme suggesting she is dating Pete Davidson

Breaking Bad: Fans unhappy with Piers Morgan for comparing Manchester United manager to Walter White

Breaking Bad: Fans unhappy with Piers Morgan for comparing Manchester United manager to Walter White

'Reinstate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security before it's too late'

'Reinstate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security before it's too late'
Kanye West receives backlash for his Instagram post

Kanye West receives backlash for his Instagram post

Snoop Dogg shares video of Kevin Durant dancing at Travis Scott's London show

Snoop Dogg shares video of Kevin Durant dancing at Travis Scott's London show

One killed, dozens injured as high winds cause stage collapse at Spain festival

One killed, dozens injured as high winds cause stage collapse at Spain festival

Latest

view all