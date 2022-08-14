 
Meghan Markle brutally attacked for 'criminal' Oprah sit-in: 'Wish she’d shut up'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are warned of bashing the royal family.

Lashing out at the couple for their infamous Oprah Winfrey sit-in, where Meghan accused the royal family of being racist, a renowned historian Lady Antonia Fraser said: "Now I’m afraid [appearing on] Oprah Winfrey was worse than a crime; it was a mistake.

"I just wish vainly she’d shut up. And Prince Harry. And Prince Andrew," she told The Daily Telegraph.

"I’d like to see another photograph by the Duchess of Cambridge rather than read another thing about Prince Harry."

Meghan and Harry appeared on Oprah show in 2021. During their chat with the American host, the Duchess confessed she contemplated suicide many times during her stay with the royals in UK.

