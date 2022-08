Netflix announces release date for 'Delhi Crimes', season 2

Netflix announced the release date for the popular show Delhi Crimes, a murder-mystery anthology series based on the 2012 gang rape case.

After gathering immense fame after the first season, the second season brings another wave of grisly murders which the Delhi police must solve while facing the growing fears of the public.





Cast:

Shefali Shah

Rasika Dugal

Rajesh Tailang

Adil Hussain

Anurag Arora

Yashaswini Dayama

Sidharth Bhardwaj

Gopal Dutt

Denzil Smith

Tillotama Shome

Jatin Goswami

Vyom Yadav

Ankit Sharma





Release Date:

Created by Richie Mehta, the new season will premiere on August 26, on Netflix.





Check out the Trailer: