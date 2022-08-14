 
Queen 'so tired' of 'never ending scandal' of Royal Family members

The Queen’s health has sparked concerns after she missed her annual holiday at Balmoral Castle.

Royal Expert Daniela Elser wrote in her column for NewsAu: “The poor woman must be so tired.

“Not only is she still working, more than three decades after most people retire, but her family is a source of never-ending scandal and strain with things only looking like they are going to ramp up more."

Elser continued: "If you ask me, and no one is, what Her Majesty needs right now is not another wet week wobbling over the moors and ruminating on how it all went wrong but needs to rally her lady-in-waiting of more than 60 years Lady Susan Hussey and abscond for a 72-hour all-inclusive gals weekend to Malaga.

"Sun, sand, sangria and not having to think about all the brewing Windsor scandals? Now that’s a real holiday,” Elser added.

