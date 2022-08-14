 
Prince William warned of crucial ‘death trap’ ahead of US trip

Prince William has been warned to avoid a crucial ‘death trap’ before starting to make himself relevant in the United States after Prince Harry.

According to the Daily Star, a royal expert Eric Schiffer said: “Defining the battleground and the death trap today for William will be to not focus closely on the environment and the issues that matter to Gen Z and millennials, including equality and empowerment of women.”

“To do it in ways that don't seem to be merchandising, but are done through action."

The expert also weighed in on the "obsessive campaign" of Sussexes to remain in the "hearts and minds of young Americans".

Harry and Meghan are said to "assert the soft power of William and his father in America by zeroing in and spending more time and paying more attention to that demographic," expert Schiffer said.

The expert added: "They're planning on coming here. They've been aware of it for a while and they're re-dialling their messaging."

