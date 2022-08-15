 
Monday Aug 15 2022
Prince Harry ‘out for blood and keen’ to unleash ‘most painful life chapter’ on Firm

Royal experts fear Prince Harry’s memoir release might become “the most painful chapter yet in the long and sorry tale of Megxit.”

Daniela Elser, the royal commentator, made this claim in her latest piece for news.com.au.

In it, she addressed the possibility of another ‘wave of sorrow’ that the Royal Family is to be hit with, and admitted, “At this stage, all indications would point to Harry’s book potentially being the most painful chapter yet in the long and sorry tale of Megxit.”

“Given we are talking about Harry — a man who went on global TV screens alongside his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to accuse The Firm of racism and neglectful treatment at a time when thousands were dying a day of Covid and while his 99-year-old grandfather was in hospital — does anyone really think all we are going to get is a feel-good read?”

