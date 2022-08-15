 
entertainment
Monday Aug 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Millie Bobby Brown to study human services at Indiana’s Purdue University

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 15, 2022

Millie Bobby Brown to study human services at Indiana’s Purdue University
Millie Bobby Brown to study human services at Indiana’s Purdue University

Millie Bobby Brown is staying connected to her blockbuster hit series Stranger Things as she has revealed that she’s decided to enroll as a student at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, the very state her hit show is based.

In a new interview with Allure magazine, Brown, who gained massive popularity for her character Eleven on the hit Netflix sci-fi show, revealed that she has enrolled as an online student at the prestigious college.

The Enola Holmes star, 18, will be studying remotely via the university's human services program -- a program she described as one where "you learn about the system and how to help young people."

Later in the interview, Brown also discussed her plans on expanding her skincare line, Florence by Mills. "I don’t know anything about beauty and skincare that’s why I created this,” she admitted.

“I’m going to take you on this journey with me, so we can learn more about botanicals, serums, fruit and vegetable extracts, enzymes. Things that are so important for your skin, but we don’t know about because we’re young. Everything’s antiaging, everything is depuffing. We don’t know what that means,” she said.

More From Entertainment:

Elon Musk shares exciting news ahead of legal battle

Elon Musk shares exciting news ahead of legal battle
Photos: Priyanka Chopra reveals the idea of her ‘perfect Sunday’ on social media

Photos: Priyanka Chopra reveals the idea of her ‘perfect Sunday’ on social media
Prince Harry warned against ‘fighting the Firm’: ‘Queen to bear the brunt’

Prince Harry warned against ‘fighting the Firm’: ‘Queen to bear the brunt’
Prince Harry ‘out for blood and keen’ to unleash ‘most painful life chapter’ on Firm

Prince Harry ‘out for blood and keen’ to unleash ‘most painful life chapter’ on Firm
Brad Pitt keen on keeping time he spends with kids ‘extremely private’

Brad Pitt keen on keeping time he spends with kids ‘extremely private’

Queen Elizabeth is concerned for Lilibet, Archie: Here’s why

Queen Elizabeth is concerned for Lilibet, Archie: Here’s why
Kourtney Kardashian drops sultry pics of being 'tour wife' with hubby Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian drops sultry pics of being 'tour wife' with hubby Travis Barker
Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Private detective makes shocking revelations

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Private detective makes shocking revelations
Oonagh Paige was born during Amber Heard’s relationship with Bianca Butti

Oonagh Paige was born during Amber Heard’s relationship with Bianca Butti
Prince Harry blasted over ‘self-important bleating’: report

Prince Harry blasted over ‘self-important bleating’: report
BLACKPINK, TWICE, Red Velvet: Brand reputation rankings surprises fans

BLACKPINK, TWICE, Red Velvet: Brand reputation rankings surprises fans
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s move to Windsor will be a big blow to Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson?

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s move to Windsor will be a big blow to Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson?

Latest

view all