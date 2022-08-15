Millie Bobby Brown to study human services at Indiana’s Purdue University

Millie Bobby Brown is staying connected to her blockbuster hit series Stranger Things as she has revealed that she’s decided to enroll as a student at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, the very state her hit show is based.

In a new interview with Allure magazine, Brown, who gained massive popularity for her character Eleven on the hit Netflix sci-fi show, revealed that she has enrolled as an online student at the prestigious college.

The Enola Holmes star, 18, will be studying remotely via the university's human services program -- a program she described as one where "you learn about the system and how to help young people."

Later in the interview, Brown also discussed her plans on expanding her skincare line, Florence by Mills. "I don’t know anything about beauty and skincare that’s why I created this,” she admitted.

“I’m going to take you on this journey with me, so we can learn more about botanicals, serums, fruit and vegetable extracts, enzymes. Things that are so important for your skin, but we don’t know about because we’re young. Everything’s antiaging, everything is depuffing. We don’t know what that means,” she said.