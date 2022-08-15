 
Prince Harry wants to be a leader like Barack Obama in US
Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is allegedly trying to brand himself as Barack Obama, the former president of US, and the Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield claimed Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, who quit the royal duties back in 2020, wants to be seen as a leader in the United States.

She told Express UK, Lilibet and Archie’s father has been tipped to use his upcoming memoir to rewrite his story to become a US leader.

Kinsey Schofield said, "What I think he's trying to do is brand himself as  Mark Zuckerberg, Barack Obama — some guy that can get $100,000 dollars for a speech in Miami to a bunch of rich dudes."

"I think he is trying to brand himself as a leader in the United States and will use his book to try to do that. He wanted to try to rewrite his story and to be this phoenix rising from the ashes. That is the route I think he is going to go."

