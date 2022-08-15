Prince Charles drives himself to Sunday church service to join Prince Edward

Prince Charles was recently seen driving himself to the Crathie Kirk church in Scotland on Sunday.

The Prince of Wales seemed relaxed as he arrived to attend Sunday church service.

The royal joined Prince Edward and Lady Louise Windsor who both arrived in a different car as the 58-year-old royal was papped behind the steering wheel.

According to photos shared by Daily Mail, Charles donned a grey suit and a tie, with a man supposedly an aide in the passenger seat.

Edward, on the other hand, wore a white shirt and a black tie while Lady Louise looked gorgeous in a black floral outfit featuring long sleeves.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail

She looked adorable as her blonde locks were styled into bouncy curls. Queen’s rarely spotted granddaughter matched gold earrings with the dress.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail

Meanwhile, Charles is on his annual visit to Scotland where the future King has been meeting locals and visiting business ventures.