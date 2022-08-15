 
entertainment
Monday Aug 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles drives himself to Sunday church service to join Prince Edward

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 15, 2022

Prince Charles drives himself to Sunday church service to join Prince Edward
Prince Charles drives himself to Sunday church service to join Prince Edward

Prince Charles was recently seen driving himself to the Crathie Kirk church in Scotland on Sunday.

The Prince of Wales seemed relaxed as he arrived to attend Sunday church service.

The royal joined Prince Edward and Lady Louise Windsor who both arrived in a different car as the 58-year-old royal was papped behind the steering wheel.

According to photos shared by Daily Mail, Charles donned a grey suit and a tie, with a man supposedly an aide in the passenger seat.

Edward, on the other hand, wore a white shirt and a black tie while Lady Louise looked gorgeous in a black floral outfit featuring long sleeves.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail
Photo Credits: Daily Mail

She looked adorable as her blonde locks were styled into bouncy curls. Queen’s rarely spotted granddaughter matched gold earrings with the dress.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail
Photo Credits: Daily Mail

Meanwhile, Charles is on his annual visit to Scotland where the future King has been meeting locals and visiting business ventures. 

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston gets new title from fans after her new viral snap

Jennifer Aniston gets new title from fans after her new viral snap
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen reveals the 'in between' pregnancy stage is 'least fun'

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen reveals the 'in between' pregnancy stage is 'least fun'
Prince Harry ‘can never come back’ from ‘betraying’ Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry ‘can never come back’ from ‘betraying’ Queen Elizabeth
Amber Heard on hunt for a new beau after being shunned by Elon Musk?

Amber Heard on hunt for a new beau after being shunned by Elon Musk?
Zendaya shares her thoughts on Euphoria’s third season

Zendaya shares her thoughts on Euphoria’s third season
Victoria Beckham surprises fans with husband David’s ‘hot’ snap

Victoria Beckham surprises fans with husband David’s ‘hot’ snap

‘D-lister’ Meghan Markle’s ‘racism narrative’ is ‘tiring’ the UK: ‘Love traditions’

‘D-lister’ Meghan Markle’s ‘racism narrative’ is ‘tiring’ the UK: ‘Love traditions’
Adele gushes over 40-year-old beau Rich Paul: ‘love of my life’

Adele gushes over 40-year-old beau Rich Paul: ‘love of my life’
Netflix's 'High Heat' release date, cast, trailer and more

Netflix's 'High Heat' release date, cast, trailer and more
Kate Middleton warned about ‘obvious danger’ after Queen’s demise

Kate Middleton warned about ‘obvious danger’ after Queen’s demise
Prince Harry’s ‘selfish blabbering’ blasted ‘at a time when thousands died’

Prince Harry’s ‘selfish blabbering’ blasted ‘at a time when thousands died’
Mandy Moore is all praise for her hubby musician over This is Us ‘age transformation make-up’

Mandy Moore is all praise for her hubby musician over This is Us ‘age transformation make-up’

Latest

view all