Monday Aug 15 2022
Amber Heard blames Johnny Depp for ‘letting her take the fall’ for the illegal

Monday Aug 15, 2022

An unearthed clip of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp showcases the exes fighting over having Heard “take the fall” for Johnny Depp’s decision to bring her and the dogs to Australia in a private plane.

In the audio tape Heard can be heard yelling at Depp for “Helping me with my thing that you got me in trouble with, thanks. Let me take the rep for that and then not help me, thanks.”

Depp on the other hand appears unaware and even questions, “Got you in trouble with? What was it? What did I get you in trouble with? You don’t even know.”

But as Heard carries on saying, “The Dogs that you brought into the country with me for your movie, on your [expletive] plane and then you let your [expletive] wife take all the [expletive] for it, thanks. Oh just like the homewrecker.”

