Monday Aug 15 2022
Chris Hemsworth recalls funny childhood superhero choices, ‘so disappointed’

Monday Aug 15, 2022

Chris Hemsworth celebrated his 39th birthday last week on August 11 and treated his millions of fans and followers with a quirky post on Instagram.

The Thor actor turned to the platform and revealed that his younger self would be ‘so disappointed’ in his choice of playing a superhero on screen.


He posted a throwback image of himself as a kid. The picture shows young Hemsworth wearing a DC superhero Batman shirt, and in the caption, he quipped, “My younger self would be so disappointed in my superhero choices.”

The Extraction actor made his first appearance as Thor in the 2011 Marvel film directed by Kenneth Branagh.

He has since starred in a number of MCU films, including three more Thor films, the most recent of which, Thor: Love and Thunder was released this summer.

Hemsworth will be next seen in the highly-anticipated sequel of action film, the Extraction 2.

