Kim Kardashian, sisters 'want to play' when their 'babies are away': Watch Teaser

Kim Kardashian and her sisters are preparing for another season of their Hulu blockbuster.

The Kardashians, that earned praises with its first season at the start of the year, is back with a second instalment, this time around with bigger surprises for the fans.

In a teaser video launched by the streaming site, the sisters are spotted fawning over one another as they praise the 'dream team.'

The teaser cuts to shots of Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian declaring, "The baby's away, the moms will play."



"No matter how crazy things are, we'll always be family," Kim tells the camera.

Kendall adds: "We really are a dream team here."

The season is speculated to show the big fat Italy wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and is set to briefly touch upon the romance of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.





