Tuesday Aug 16 2022
Netflix drops trailer for 'End of the Road': Release date, Cast and More inside

Tuesday Aug 16, 2022

End of the Road trailer is out now and will be released on Netflix soon
End of the Road trailer has been officially released on Netflix. The action thriller movie, featuring stars Queen Latifah and Ludacris, will be streaming on September 9 on Netflix worldwide.

Talking about the Netlfix original, Director Millicent Shelton said that “she was able to create a new genre of film with End of the Road calling it a family-based action road trip thriller movie.”

End of the Road is a high-octane action thriller movie about staying alive. A cross-country trip becomes a highway to hell for Brenda (Queen Latifah), for her two kids, and her brother Reggie.

Cast:

Queen Latifah

Ludacris

Chris Bridges

Mychala Faith Lee,

Shaun Dixon

Frances Lee McCain

In the movie, Brenda's family is targeted by a mysterious killer after they witness a terrible murder. Brenda is in a life-or-death struggle to protect her family after being abandoned in the New Mexico desert alone and cut off from all assistance.

Check out the trailer:



