 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle blasted for 'psychological extremism' in fresh attack

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 16, 2022

Meghan Markle blasted for psychological extremism in fresh attack
Meghan Markle blasted for 'psychological extremism' in fresh attack

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fans are asked to be 'ashamed' of themselves.

Royal expert Angela Levin has fumed at the Sussex couple for behaving 'badly' after leaving UK in her chat with GB News.

“Anybody who actually admires the way that Harry and Megan are behaving are extremely wrong and should be ashamed of themselves," she said.

“I think psychologically, they've cracked open something, that other people think ‘well, I wouldn't want to do what they're doing because they're extremists and they behave very badly, but there must be some way of earning more money out of that’."

“That's another reason why they should be so ashamed of themselves because it's just not right. You cannot be part of something and then make money out of it.

“If it's the British royal family, much admired throughout the world, you have to show it respect.

“It’s not just about you getting your face in the papers all the time or giving lectures on how we should behave about everything you can imagine, which they don't have to go with.”

The comment comes after Meghan and Harry announced their fresh trip to UK in September.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle resembles with Princess Diana as she isn’t ‘afraid’

Meghan Markle resembles with Princess Diana as she isn’t ‘afraid’

Sacheen Littlefeather receives an apology from Academy after 50 years

Sacheen Littlefeather receives an apology from Academy after 50 years
Harry, Meghan won’t ‘bump’ into William and Kate during UK visit

Harry, Meghan won’t ‘bump’ into William and Kate during UK visit
Prince Harry 'pushing security' in bid to 'return to UK' against Meghan approval

Prince Harry 'pushing security' in bid to 'return to UK' against Meghan approval
Amber Heard ex-lover Elon Musk 'is paying for her appeal', speculate fans

Amber Heard ex-lover Elon Musk 'is paying for her appeal', speculate fans
Princess Anne mistakenly 'uttered immortal words' on mic

Princess Anne mistakenly 'uttered immortal words' on mic
Kim Kardashian, sisters 'want to play' when their 'babies are away': Watch Teaser

Kim Kardashian, sisters 'want to play' when their 'babies are away': Watch Teaser
'Disgusting' Kim Kardashian fired for wearing 'dead woman' Marilyn dress at Met

'Disgusting' Kim Kardashian fired for wearing 'dead woman' Marilyn dress at Met
Megan Fox 'dropped' Machine Gun Kelly, split rumours storm the internet!

Megan Fox 'dropped' Machine Gun Kelly, split rumours storm the internet!
Will Smith spending 'a lot of time' with Jada to heal after Oscars slapgate

Will Smith spending 'a lot of time' with Jada to heal after Oscars slapgate
Johnny Depp to direct film on Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani: report

Johnny Depp to direct film on Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani: report
Brooklyn Beckham teases his mom Victoria by revealing he loves to cook for Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham teases his mom Victoria by revealing he loves to cook for Nicola Peltz

Latest

view all