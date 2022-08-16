 
Tuesday Aug 16 2022
Machine Gun Kelly pulls crazy stunt on 'Mainstream Sellout' tour, 'til I die'

Tuesday Aug 16, 2022

Pop music sensation Machine Gun Kelly returned to Cleveland last week and entertained his hometown audience with a rocking show.

On Saturday night, while performing the closing gig of the Mainstream Sellout tour in his hometown, the Bad Things crooner, 32, surprised fans as he zip-lined the length of an entire football field at FirstEnergy Stadium.


MGK, whose real name is Colson Barker, shared the wild stunt video on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, “til I die.”

The clip showed the rapper ziplining in orange pants and a black tank top above a crowd of cheering Ohio fans.

“It was his idea and was executed in less than 24 hours,” a source close to the rapper told the media outlet.

“The zip line was erected that day to take him from the top of the Browns’ stadium across 50,000 fans to the opposite side of the field,” the insider explained.

“He announced to the audience that up until a few hours before the show he was told it couldn’t be done,” the source added. “It was a thrilling moment from any angle as you can see from the many videos circulating.”

