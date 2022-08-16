 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan 'hates' Britain as Duchess accused of 'making money out of Royal Family'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 16, 2022

Meghan hates Britain as Duchess accused of making money out of Royal Family
Meghan 'hates' Britain as Duchess accused of 'making money out of Royal Family'

A royal expert ripped Meghan Markle ahead of the Duchess' visit to the UK next month to attend charity events.

Weighing in on the Sussexes’ planned visit, Angela Levin told GB News that she was “very disappointed”.

“They hate us, they don’t want to know us but they want to keep in with us so they can earn more money. It couldn’t be more shocking,” Levin said.

“I think anybody who actually admires the way that Harry and Meghan are behaving are extremely wrong and should be ashamed of themselves.

“But I think physiologically they’ve cracked open something which other people think 'well I don’t want to do what they’re doing because they’re extremists and they’re behaving badly but there must be some way of earning more money out of that'.

“And I think that’s another reason why they should be so ashamed of themselves because it’s just not right.

"You cannot be part of something and then make money out of it because it’s the British Royal Family, much admired throughout the world.

“You have to show it respect, it’s not just about you getting your face in papers or giving lectures on how we should behave about everything you can imagine which they don’t have to go with.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry to give heart-touching speech amid UK visit?

Prince Harry to give heart-touching speech amid UK visit?
Diana's doc makers defend capturing tragic death of late Princess

Diana's doc makers defend capturing tragic death of late Princess
Angelina Jolie flaunts summer fashion goals on grocery shopping with son Knox

Angelina Jolie flaunts summer fashion goals on grocery shopping with son Knox
Johnny Depp may return to ‘Fantastic Beasts’ after Amber Heard win: Mads Mikkelsen

Johnny Depp may return to ‘Fantastic Beasts’ after Amber Heard win: Mads Mikkelsen
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'cashed up' future with Netflix lands in trouble

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'cashed up' future with Netflix lands in trouble
Machine Gun Kelly pulls crazy stunt on 'Mainstream Sellout' tour, ‘til I die’

Machine Gun Kelly pulls crazy stunt on 'Mainstream Sellout' tour, ‘til I die’
Adele opens up about the ‘worst moment’ of her career: ‘Devastating’

Adele opens up about the ‘worst moment’ of her career: ‘Devastating’
Ezra Miller opens up on seeking treatment for ‘complex mental health issues’

Ezra Miller opens up on seeking treatment for ‘complex mental health issues’
Ben Affleck's past may put his marriage with Jennifer Lopez in jeopardy

Ben Affleck's past may put his marriage with Jennifer Lopez in jeopardy
'Hateful' Meghan Markle 'wants to earn money' from Britons after rejecting UK

'Hateful' Meghan Markle 'wants to earn money' from Britons after rejecting UK
Prince William 'protected' Prince Harry from Princess Diana's tearful trauma

Prince William 'protected' Prince Harry from Princess Diana's tearful trauma
Anne Heche taken off life support two days after she was declared legally dead

Anne Heche taken off life support two days after she was declared legally dead

Latest

view all