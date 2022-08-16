Meghan 'hates' Britain as Duchess accused of 'making money out of Royal Family'

A royal expert ripped Meghan Markle ahead of the Duchess' visit to the UK next month to attend charity events.

Weighing in on the Sussexes’ planned visit, Angela Levin told GB News that she was “very disappointed”.

“They hate us, they don’t want to know us but they want to keep in with us so they can earn more money. It couldn’t be more shocking,” Levin said.

“I think anybody who actually admires the way that Harry and Meghan are behaving are extremely wrong and should be ashamed of themselves.

“But I think physiologically they’ve cracked open something which other people think 'well I don’t want to do what they’re doing because they’re extremists and they’re behaving badly but there must be some way of earning more money out of that'.

“And I think that’s another reason why they should be so ashamed of themselves because it’s just not right.

"You cannot be part of something and then make money out of it because it’s the British Royal Family, much admired throughout the world.

“You have to show it respect, it’s not just about you getting your face in papers or giving lectures on how we should behave about everything you can imagine which they don’t have to go with.”