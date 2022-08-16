Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fail to prove themselves to Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem desperate to give something big to Netflix as they have so far failed to prove themselves to the streaming giant.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been slammed for supposedly "coasting along" since signing their million-dollar Netflix deal.

Daniela Elser, a royal commentator, said the couple had "proven totally unsuccessful" in the US and argued the "novelty factor has worn off".



"Harry and Meghan might have titles and the Buckingham Palace Wi-Fi password but that is not enough of a distinction for big companies to merrily tip millions into their bank accounts for the chance to work with them. They have to actually do something to prove themselves," Elser wrote for News.com.au.

"They can’t just hope they can coast along on the whiff of a mothballed HRH here forever more," she added.



Meghan and Harry are in trouble as all their plans to do something for the streaming giant seemingly failed.