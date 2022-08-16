 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fail to prove themselves to Netflix

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 16, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fail to prove themselves to Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem desperate to give something big to Netflix as they have so far failed to prove themselves to the streaming giant.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been slammed for supposedly "coasting along" since signing their million-dollar Netflix deal.

Daniela Elser, a royal commentator, said the couple had "proven totally unsuccessful" in the US and argued the "novelty factor has worn off".

 "Harry and Meghan might have titles and the Buckingham Palace Wi-Fi password but that is not enough of a distinction for big companies to merrily tip millions into their bank accounts for the chance to work with them. They have to actually do something to prove themselves," Elser wrote for News.com.au.

"They can’t just hope they can coast along on the whiff of a mothballed HRH here forever more," she added.

Meghan and Harry are in trouble as all their plans to do something for the streaming giant seemingly failed.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to celebrate their union with three-day wedding bash

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to celebrate their union with three-day wedding bash
Reasons why Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson broke up despite 'huge attraction'

Reasons why Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson broke up despite 'huge attraction'
Johnny Depp’s key witness takes jibe at Amber Heard & her fired lawyer

Johnny Depp’s key witness takes jibe at Amber Heard & her fired lawyer
Kylie Jenner posts adorable video of baby boy during morning walk, leaves fans in awe

Kylie Jenner posts adorable video of baby boy during morning walk, leaves fans in awe
Purple star Sofia Carson defends her movie amid ‘military propaganda’ backlash

Purple star Sofia Carson defends her movie amid ‘military propaganda’ backlash
Twilight's Kellan Lutz and wife Brittany Gonzales welcome their second child

Twilight's Kellan Lutz and wife Brittany Gonzales welcome their second child
Amber Heard to bring ‘new evidence’ to light against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard to bring ‘new evidence’ to light against Johnny Depp

Camila Cabello takes offense at Blake Shelton for mispronouncing her name

Camila Cabello takes offense at Blake Shelton for mispronouncing her name

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan’s daughter Alara turns four

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan’s daughter Alara turns four
Royal expert shares new details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK visit

Royal expert shares new details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK visit
Lizzo reveals how she’s preparing for the big Emmy night

Lizzo reveals how she’s preparing for the big Emmy night
Bryce Dallas Howard reveals she’s paid ‘so much less’ than Jurassic World co-star Chris Pratt

Bryce Dallas Howard reveals she’s paid ‘so much less’ than Jurassic World co-star Chris Pratt

Latest

view all