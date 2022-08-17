Johnny Depp's career on upswing after victory in Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp's is adopting a good strategy after winning defamation case against ex-wife, focusing on his career.

Depp's new directing deal is the latest sign his career is on the upswing after the Amber Heard trial.

The Pirates of The Caribbean star, 59 is directing a movie for the first time in 25 years on the heels of his defamation trial against Amber Heard.



The actor was always likely to emerge from the Heard-Depp legal saga with plenty of opportunities left in his career.



Some public relations professionals have also shared their thoughts on Depp's career and future, saying his career appears to be on the upswing.

The actor has performed with Jeff Beck, signed a seven-figure deal with Dior, will star as King Louis XV in a new movie, and will now direct for the first time in over 2 decades.



The news of Depp's return to the big screen is the latest clue that his career is "fully back in action," Evan Nierman, CEO of Global PR Firm Red Banyan and Author of "Crisis Averted," told Insider, adding that it was "highly unlikely" the Depp ever would have been without work.



"We should expect the floodgates to open now that the trial is behind him," Nierman said. "We are seeing the first signs of it already, with more likely to come.