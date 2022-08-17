 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 17 2022
Web Desk

BTS Jungkook sends ARMY in meltdown with his 'Vampire Look'

Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

BTS Jungkook sends ARMYs in meltdown, with his Vampire Look
BTS Jungkook sends ARMY's in meltdown, with his 'Vampire Look'

BTS Jungkook amazes in Handsome Vampire look for a concept film of his upcoming mystery project. 

The concept film is said to be a part of his upcoming mystery project.

In the film clip shared on the band's official Twitter account, the idol could be seen dressed in vintage garb, subtly imitates a vampire while with things like fire and a book. The video is filmed in a castle to in alignment with the entire Vampire theme.

Check out the Video:

Previously, official social media accounts of BTS shared Jungkook's intense photo with a caption 'Coming Soon' hinting about his upcoming project.

For those unversed, the starlet is reportedly being featured in upcoming project Me, Myself and Jungkook ‘Time Difference’ Special 8 Photo-Folio. 

