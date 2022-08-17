BTS Jungkook sends ARMY in meltdown with his 'Vampire Look'

BTS Jungkook sends ARMY's in meltdown, with his 'Vampire Look'

BTS Jungkook amazes in Handsome Vampire look for a concept film of his upcoming mystery project.

The concept film is said to be a part of his upcoming mystery project.

In the film clip shared on the band's official Twitter account, the idol could be seen dressed in vintage garb, subtly imitates a vampire while with things like fire and a book. The video is filmed in a castle to in alignment with the entire Vampire theme.

Check out the Video:

Previously, official social media accounts of BTS shared Jungkook's intense photo with a caption 'Coming Soon' hinting about his upcoming project.



For those unversed, the starlet is reportedly being featured in upcoming project Me, Myself and Jungkook ‘Time Difference’ Special 8 Photo-Folio.