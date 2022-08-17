Britney Spears has a heartwarming message: find out

Britney Spears is sharing a heartwarming message and here is the proof.

The Toxic singer who had to defend herself in recent weeks from critics and even her ex-husband now urged her 42.1 million Instagram followers to speak to others with 'pure kindness' in a sweet post from Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the 40-year-old pop star reposted a heart-touching video of a young girl speaking to a delivery man who appeared to be deaf.

The lovely connection between the two seems to have inspired Britney to urge her fans to fight back against bullying.

'Cyberbullying of kids with disabilities has gone up ... the kids being bullied at school are helpless ... it usually leads most kids to suffer, but not really knowing how to ask for help !!!' she began a lengthy notes post following the clip.



She recounted how her mother Lynne Spears once ran a daycare and told her that 'some kids are just mean ... they were born that way !!! you can see it in their eyes.'

She concluded by synopsizing the video, writing that the little girl 'had an incredibly BEAUTIFUL UNDERSTANDING with him with absolutely no words at all.'

Days earlier, Britney had practiced her language of kindness by paying tribute to her husband Sam Asghari and calling him 'the love of my life.'

The lovebirds had tied the knot just over two months earlier with a ceremony held at her Thousand Oaks home.



