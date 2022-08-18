 
Thursday Aug 18 2022
Amber Heard possessive of Elon Musk: 'Attacked unprovoked'

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

Amber Heard reportedly felt increasingly protective of Elon Musk and would attack anyone that ‘came near him’ at parties.

An account of her rumoured attack has been brought to light by one of her victims, who entered a party with Elon Musk, as his date.

The woman in question, Gia, made the admissions to House in Habit and recounted an encounter in detail.

She began by saying, “Elon invited and encouraged Gia to come. She arrived in a beautiful beaded 1920s-style gown with a handsome Hollywood date on her arm.”

“She was under the impression that Amber would not be at this event, she knew Elon and she had broken up and things had gotten increasingly ugly after the Australian incident, so she was stunned to hear her name called out from atop the staircase by Amber, above her as she was greeting people at the bar below.”

Upon “spotting the actor she brought as her date, infuriated her. Triggering a violent attack in front of a room full of people.”

Gia added, “she grabbed me by the neck and started slashing my dress with a wine opened, like a maniac, screaming that she was going to ‘slit my neck’, for [expletive] her boyfriend.”

Before concluding she added, “it took a friend of Amber’s to finally pull off of Gia, and away from the bar. But the shredded dress marked an indefinite end to whatever lingering infatuation still remained.”

