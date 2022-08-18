Prince William prepares to 'take over monarchy' with 'significant' move

Prince William moving closer to Queen Elizabeth along with his family was dubbed as 'significant and strategic' by expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have reportedly decided to bid farewell to Kensington Palace and relocate to a much smaller residence of Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

However, body language expert Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Betfair, dubbed the move “significant and strategic and one that is consistent with the core values and beliefs the royal couple have, as well as their characters."

"Given that William is being given more and more royal duties and is due to take over the monarchy himself, it makes sense for him to be within close proximity to Her Majesty, not only to work alongside her but to spend as much time as possible around her," he said, reported Entertainment Daily.

As the Cambridges move to their new house, the royal couple will become neighbours with Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who live at Royal Lodge.