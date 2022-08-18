 
Thursday Aug 18 2022
‘Horrified’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle scrambling for ‘buyable ideas’

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly ‘horrified’ over the continually decreasing train of interest since US move.

This accusation has been brought to light by royal columnist, Dan Wootton, in his piece for MailOnline.

"Much to their horror, the Sussexes are discovering that the US interest in them is decreasing, as their proximity to the Royal Family and Britain grows ever more distant."

He also pointed towards the possibility of Prince Harry’s trip likely being, “at least in part, commercially driven.”

He also added, "While they secured the initial big-money deals, with the likes of Netflix, Spotify and the bank Ethic, needed to set up their expensive new life, making them succeed is another matter altogether."

