Johnny Depp could reclaim his A-lister status

After multiple lawsuits, Hollywood star Johnny Depp largely came out the victor in his and Amber Heard's defamation trial

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor's career appeared to be in jeopardy for a while there; he and his ex-wife were unable to film anything while in court, and he was notably fired from his role as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.



Now, the actor has seemingly cleared his name in the process. Following his victory in court, he’s been keeping busy as a musician and is preparing to act in his first post-trial movie, while also booking a new directing gig.

Evan Nierman, CEO of Global PR Firm Red Banyan recently spoke to Insider about Depp’s road to redemption, where he maintained that it’s “highly unlikely” that the actor will be out of work after the verdict.

From Evan Neirman’s perspective, this is only the beginning of Johnny Depp’s victory tour. Because aside from seemingly clearing his name in court, the public seems to be largely on his side as well. And as such, Depp should once again be able to reclaim his A-lister status– at least according to Neirman.

Undoubtedly, Depp invested a lot in terms of his time, energy, and financial resources to clearing his name and it seems to be paying off in the end.