Friday Aug 19 2022
'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' finale sets history with record-breaking achievement

ENA’s courtroom series Extraordinary Attorney Woo ended up adding another feather to its cap, ever since becoming the highest rating series in ENA history.

On August 19, Soompi reported that the finale episode of the series Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which aired in South Korea on August 18, achieved the highest viewership rating to date.

With this, the K-pop popular series broke its own rating record during the entire drama run and became the most viewed act in the history of the television channel, ENA itself.

According to Nielsen Korea, the 16-part courtroom series' final episode scored a 17.5 percent rating nationwide and made a record-breaking achievement.

For those unversed, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, a courtroom series that revolves around an enthusiastic lawyer with autism spectrum disorder who handles many issues and encounters many individuals while working at a law firm.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the CEO of the k-drama production company Astory Lee Sang Baek revealed the possibility of a second season of the series in 2024.

