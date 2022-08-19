Netflix's 'The Sandman' bonus episode streaming now: Everything to know

Netflix brings a spectacular special two-part bonus episode of the spine-chilling seriesThe Sandman.

The streaming giant dropped the trailer of the two-part bonus episode on August 19, 2022.



As part of a treat for fans an added hour-long, two-part bonus episode titled A Dream of Thousand Cats graced the screens as well.

The bonus episode trailer reveals the existence of an animated fantasy world where cats could be seen manifesting their dreams.

Check out the Trailer:

For those unaware, The show itself premiered on Netflix on August 5, 2022.

It is based on the story of a cosmic being named Morpheus the King of Dreams, who embarks on a journey across worlds to find what was stolen from him and in a bid to restore his power.