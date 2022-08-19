 
Friday Aug 19 2022
Andrew will be completely excluded from monarchy in Charles' reign?

Friday Aug 19, 2022

Prince Andrew could either be completely excluded from the monarchy or continued to be tolerated as preventative damage control once Prince Charles becomes the King.

Experts have been debating over the troublemaker royal family member who has been embroiled in scandal ever since his ties to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were unearthed.

As BBC noted, the prince is “now seemingly on the road to losing it all” with a big question mark on his future once his brother ascends the throne.

According to Time Magazine, the royal family is eyeing to distance themselves from the disgraced prince, claiming he would be "defending this case as a private citizen."

Newsweek reported that some experts believe Charles will exercise his power to banish his brother while other claims the decision will not be so simple.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward explained why excluding Andrew could potentially cause more trouble for the royal family in the long run.

"They're not going to cast him out because he will be more trouble and start talking and giving TV interviews and writing books ... They don't want that again,” the expert said.

