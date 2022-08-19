 
entertainment
Friday Aug 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William heading to US after Harry’s UK visit: Here’s why

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 19, 2022

Prince William announces US visit next month
Prince William announces US visit next month

Duke of Cambridge Prince William is headed to New York next month to attend the Earthshot Prize innovation summit.

The summit will be held on September 21 in New York City during NYC Climate Week and 775 Session of the UN General Assembly.

The Earthshot Prize and Bloomberg Philanthropies announced they will co-host the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.

Duke of Cambridge Prince William, who is second in line to British throne, will attend and address the assembled guests alongside Michael R. Bloomberg, the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions

Meanwhile, royal experts have claimed Prince William is unlikely to meet Harry when he travels to New York.

It will be Prince William's first public visit to the US since his younger brother, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California in 2020.

More From Entertainment:

Lady Louise Windsor follows William and Kate’s footsteps, heads to St. Andrews University

Lady Louise Windsor follows William and Kate’s footsteps, heads to St. Andrews University

Jennifer Garner decides not to attend ex-hubby Ben Affleck, JLo wedding bash: Source

Jennifer Garner decides not to attend ex-hubby Ben Affleck, JLo wedding bash: Source
Jonah Hill breaks silence on his 20-year battle with anxiety attacks: 'won't make media appearance'

Jonah Hill breaks silence on his 20-year battle with anxiety attacks: 'won't make media appearance'
Andrew will be completely excluded from monarchy in Charles’ reign?

Andrew will be completely excluded from monarchy in Charles’ reign?
Celebrity parents on reducing screen time for kids: Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham

Celebrity parents on reducing screen time for kids: Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham

Harry made the move Diana was ‘on the brink’ of making

Harry made the move Diana was ‘on the brink’ of making
Kanye West won’t apologize for selling Yeezy Gap out of trash bags: ‘I’m an innovator’

Kanye West won’t apologize for selling Yeezy Gap out of trash bags: ‘I’m an innovator’
Meghan Markle to question Queen over 'awkward' remark from Prince Philip funeral?

Meghan Markle to question Queen over 'awkward' remark from Prince Philip funeral?
Why Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s former bodyguard quit: 'Didn't agree to this!'

Why Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s former bodyguard quit: 'Didn't agree to this!'
'Prove Amber Heard guilty': Company pays $8/hr to dig dirt on Johnny Depp ex

'Prove Amber Heard guilty': Company pays $8/hr to dig dirt on Johnny Depp ex
Will Johnny Depp appear in Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ spinoff? Deets inside

Will Johnny Depp appear in Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ spinoff? Deets inside
Meghan Markle to 'humiliate' Prince Harry in UK, will 'show how it's done'

Meghan Markle to 'humiliate' Prince Harry in UK, will 'show how it's done'

Latest

view all