Friday Aug 19 2022
Kim Kardashian pokes fun at daughter North West with hilarious carpool singing video

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian surely knows how to turn a casual situation into something funny and memorable as she hilariously teased her daughter North West and niece Penelope Disick in new video.

On Thursday, The Kardashians star, 41, turned to her Instagram and shared a hilarious video in the car with her nine-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, and sister Kourtney Kardashian’s 10-year-old daughter Penelope.

In the hilarious clip, the SKIMS founder was seen jamming out to Bruno Mars‘ 24K Magic hit, Versace on the Floor, encouraging the two girls to sing along.


“Sing it, girls!” she tells North and Penelope in the clip.

North quickly realized that her mum is filming the car-jamming session and became embarrassed of her singing. She started shouting, “Mom, please delete that! Mom!”

Kim’s eldest born, nine-year-old daughter previously made headline for calling out paparazzi for taking pictures of her.

During Paris Fashion Week in July she confronted the photographers saying, “Why do you have to wait for us all the time?”

One person behind the camera responded, “Because you’re so famous! We love you North!”

