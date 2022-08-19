BTS J-hope wins hearts of fans with large donation: 'Such selflessness'

BTS J-hope has become a member of Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association’s Honors Club after he makes a big donation.

On August 18 the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association made an announcement that J-Hope donated a whopping 100 million Won (approximately $75,900) to help mitigate the damages made by destructive rain around the central region of Korea.

The Secretary-General Kim Jung Hee of the Hope Bridge association remarked, "I am grateful for J-Hope’s heartfelt act for the victims."

Earlier in March BTS Suga also became a member of the Honors Club.

For those unversed, J-Hope is also a member of the Green Noble Club of Child Fund Korea, in 2018 he made donations greater than 100 million Won.

In 2019, the popular boyband member donated 100 million Won to fund scholarships and another 100 million won for the treatment of child patients.

In 2020, he donated 100 million Won to help children from low-income families struggling with COVID-19

In 2021, he again donated 150 million Won (approximately $113,700) in celebration of his birthday.

The singer dropped his solo album, Jack In The Box in July.