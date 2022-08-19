 
Friday Aug 19 2022
Prince William, Charles ‘nervous’ over Prince Harry, Meghan visiting UK

Friday Aug 19, 2022

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are all set to visit the UK next month and as per a royal expert, Prince William and Prince Charles are ‘nervous’ about it, reported Express UK.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield weighed in on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming trip to the UK in a recent conversation with Express UK, and shared how ‘interferences’ from Harry and Meghan have made William and Charles ‘nervous.’

As per Schofield: “What we are seeing here is rival royal engagements executed by retired senior members of the royal family. This is likely very frustrating to Prince Charles and Prince William.”

“They have a clear plan for the future of the monarchy and these types of interferences from Harry and Meghan make them nervous,” she added.

Schofield’s comments come after it was reported that Prince William is unlikely to meet his brother Harry in the UK during his time in the country.

As for Prince Harry and Meghan’s trip, it was announced earlier this week that the couple is travelling to the UK to visit charity events ‘close to their heart’. 


