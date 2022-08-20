Kim Kardashian eyeing Katy Perry's boyfriend amid newly single status?

Kim Kardashian is seemingly showing interest in a new man.

The 41-year-old entrepreneur was spotted engaging in a flirtatious conversation with Orlando Bloom.

Bloom, who is famous for his role in Game of Thrones and fathers a baby daughter with singer Katy Perry, was spotted spending time with Kim at Kendall Jenner's 818 tequila party.

Kim donned a steamy black outfit with matching heels while Bloom wore a bright black jacket and carried a white helmet in his hand.



See Photo:



