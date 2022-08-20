Netflix Top 10 Trending TV Shows, Movies: List

Around the world, Netflix has totally immersed fans with its content and some have even overtaken the global market, irrespective of language barriers.
Below is a list of all the Top 10 shows that are currently streaming on the platform.
TV Shows:
- The Sandman
- Locke & Key
- Stranger Things
- Virgin River
- Instant Dream Home
- Extraordinary Attorney Woo
- Riverdale
- I Just Killed My Dad
- Indian Matchmaking
Movies :
- Look Both Ways
- Day Shift
- Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist
- Uncharted Junior Baking Show
- Sing 2
- Purple Hearts
- The Informer
- The Gray Man
- Endless Love
- Flight
Kids:
- Inside the Mind of a Cat
- CoComelon
- Junior Baking Show
- Space Jam
- Sam & Cat
- The Sea Beast
- Henry Danger
- The Thundermans
- iCarly