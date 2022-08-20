Netflix Top 10 Trending TV Shows, Movies: List

Around the world, Netflix has totally immersed fans with its content and some have even overtaken the global market, irrespective of language barriers.

Below is a list of all the Top 10 shows that are currently streaming on the platform.





TV Shows:

The Sandman Locke & Key Stranger Things Virgin River Instant Dream Home Extraordinary Attorney Woo Riverdale I Just Killed My Dad Indian Matchmaking









Movies :

Look Both Ways Day Shift Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist Uncharted Junior Baking Show Sing 2 Purple Hearts The Informer The Gray Man Endless Love Flight





Kids: