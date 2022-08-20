 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 20 2022
Netflix Top 10 Trending TV Shows, Movies: List

Netflix Top 10 Trending TV Shows, Movies: List

Around the world, Netflix has totally immersed fans with its content and some have even overtaken the global market, irrespective of language barriers. 

Below is a list of all the Top 10 shows that are currently streaming on the platform.


TV Shows:

  1. The Sandman
  2. Locke & Key
  3. Stranger Things
  4. Virgin River
  5. Instant Dream Home
  6. Extraordinary Attorney Woo
  7. Riverdale
  8. I Just Killed My Dad
  9. Indian Matchmaking



Movies :

  1. Look Both Ways
  2. Day Shift
  3. Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist
  4. Uncharted Junior Baking Show
  5. Sing 2
  6. Purple Hearts
  7. The Informer
  8. The Gray Man
  9. Endless Love
  10. Flight


Kids: 

  1. Inside the Mind of a Cat
  2. CoComelon
  3. Junior Baking Show
  4. Space Jam
  5.  Sam & Cat
  6.  The Sea Beast
  7. Henry Danger
  8.  The Thundermans
  9.  iCarly

