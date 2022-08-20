 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Inside Kendall Jenner's gold-studded bathroom

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

Kendall Jenner’s ‘epic’ bathroom is grabbing the attention of millions of her fans across the world.

In a post published Friday on Poosh, Kourtney, 43, toured Kendall's "most personal space — her bathroom and bedroom sitting area."

What makes the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum's s bathroom so eye-catching is its gorgeous gold bathtub as the ultimate centerpiece of the room.

Have a look!


The 26-year-old told the wellness brand she mostly uses the tub with a headrest, so she can bathe and use red light therapy all at the same time.

On the sides of the tub, vintage-inspired floral prints are hung in gold frames creating a perfect match.

Beyond the tub, Kendall also has a walk-in steam shower, decorated with eucalyptus. Her shower essentials also include a wooden stool for exfoliating, her go-to haircare products, and sweet almond oil, which she uses to keep her skin soft and moisturized. 

Poosh also added the oil is a powerful antioxidant that helps maintain healthy and youthful skin, is anti-inflammatory, and can help fade scars and dark spots.

Last week, it was Kim Kardashian, 41, who gave a tour of a special space: the SKKN BY KIM office.


