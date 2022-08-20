Doria Ragland invited to attend Meghan and Harry's family event in America: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly want to renew their vows in America.

Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, who resides in Los Angeles, is said to be the only family member invited.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly planning a ceremony in America to renew their vows with some close US friends on the guest list, a source has claimed.

Harry and Meghan previously delayed the planned event due to the coronavirus pandemic pushed back their plans. The Queen's Platinum Jubilee may have also been a factor in them delaying the event.

The ceremony to be different from their royal Windsor wedding, in every aspect. That includes the guestlist which will, according to a media outlet, be a smaller ceremony and family members, other than Meghan's mum, will not be invited.