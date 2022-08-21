 
Paris Jackson grabs attention in her chic avatar as she attends Carole Pump Foundation Gala

Michael Jackson’s kids Prince and Paris, who usually stay out of the limelight, recently made a rare appearance together as they attended Carole Pump Foundation Gala in Beverly Hills.

A cavalcade of famous figures flooded into the Beverly Hilton this Friday evening for the star-studded cancer fundraiser.

The duo was spotted donning bright smiles at the event, giving off perfect sibling vibes.

Photo credit:DailyMail
Photo credit:DailyMail

Paris looks effortlessly chic as she slipped into a pair of mahogany leather boots and swung a matching handbag.

Prince, who like Paris is the son of Michael's second wife Debbie Rowe, beamed as he held hands with his sister at the celebrity-strewn gala.

Top-flight names could be spotted at the event, including Jamie Foxx, former NFL heartthrob Ray Lewis, ex-baseball player Ozzie Smith, Oscar De La Hoya, and others.


