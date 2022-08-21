'Prince William won't be addressing UN General Assembly next month'

Prince William is due to address a summit of heads of state, global business leaders, philanthropists and environmentalists in New York on September 21 to discuss ways of accelerating action on climate change.



According to senior journalist Richard Palmer, "There had been discussions about him attending The Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit and he finally decided yesterday that he is going. He is expected to spend two or three days in the Big Apple at events encouraging innovation to tackle climate change."



The annoumcement has led some royal fans to believe that the Duke will be addressing the US General Assembly.

Dismissing speculations, the royal expert said, "It’s taking place while the UN General Assembly is on in New York and thus various heads of state and other dignitaries are around but, as far as I know, there is no plan for a William to address the UN."



























