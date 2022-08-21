 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to show UK 'what real wedding is' with vows renewal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly ready to renew their vows in a private ceremony around friends and family before summer end.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who originally tied the knot in 2018, are ready to jet off for a 'second honeymoon' with loves ones and biographer Angela Levin believes the move is disrespectful to Britons. 

The royal biographer told GB News: “My view is that they want to show what a 'real proper wedding' is going to be like.

“I think if you read between the lines, it is ‘blow you’ in the UK. Never mind you spent £32 million on our wedding - and blow you the Royal family."

"I think really, they're not necessarily doing it for themselves but they're doing it for Netflix," she said, referencing Harry and Meghan's Netflix deal, which was reportedly worth up to $100 million.

Levin states that many will not want to see "the whole thing" again.

Replying if Americans would boycott the ceremony, Ms Levin added: “I think you're right. I feel a lot of people wouldn't want to because in America at the moment they feel really sorry for how they've treated the Queen.

“I’ve had loads and loads of letters telling me this, saying that, we can't stand it because why is she being so hurtful to the Queen at 96, and I think that is really penetrating into the American people.”

