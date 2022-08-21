 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Will Smith looks terrified after seeing a tarantula spider walking across the floor, watch

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 21, 2022

Will Smith looks terrified after seeing a tarantula spider walking across the floor, watch
Will Smith looks terrified after seeing a tarantula spider walking across the floor, watch

Hollywood tough guy Will Smith has clashed with aliens on the big screens many times. But the Bad Boys actor was left terrified after spotting a creepy large tarantula spider walking across the floor of his room.

Just a day after making his return on Instagram, the King Richard actor, 53, posted a video, in which he was seen jumping on a chair after seeing the scary creature in his room.


Smith, who was joined by his eldest son Trey Smith, 28, was heard saying, 'What the whole hell. That is a big [expletive] spider.'

“That's a tarantula,” Trey was heard saying while his dad stood up on a chair and told him to ‘get that out of here.”

Hilariously, Trey was heard saying, “Why do I have to do it!?” as he moved forward and put a glass overtop of the spider. “Okay, now that's the biggest spider we have ever seen in our lives,” he said.

“This is a spider in the house,” Smith said, adding, “We're selling the house.”

The Gemini Man star’s latest video comes after he returned to the platform last month, posting an apology video for slapping Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars this year.

More From Entertainment:

Kendall Jenner is a sight for sore eyes in makeup-free snaps

Kendall Jenner is a sight for sore eyes in makeup-free snaps
Meghan Markle ‘notorious for holding a grudge’: ‘Felt under siege’

Meghan Markle ‘notorious for holding a grudge’: ‘Felt under siege’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face backlash over wedding vows in US

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face backlash over wedding vows in US
Amber Heard still looks at America's highest-paid CEO Elon Musk for help?

Amber Heard still looks at America's highest-paid CEO Elon Musk for help?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘struggling with shadows’ of embarrassment

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘struggling with shadows’ of embarrassment
Prince Andrew wants Queen to influence Charles, William over his future role?

Prince Andrew wants Queen to influence Charles, William over his future role?
Harry and Meghan's trip to U.K. may overshadow important engagements for Cambridges

Harry and Meghan's trip to U.K. may overshadow important engagements for Cambridges

Best Korean girl singers of 2022 announced: report

Best Korean girl singers of 2022 announced: report
Casey Affleck didn’t attend brother Ben Affleck's wedding celebration: Details inside

Casey Affleck didn’t attend brother Ben Affleck's wedding celebration: Details inside
Oprah Winfrey breaks silence on Meghan Markle's claims in explosive chat with her

Oprah Winfrey breaks silence on Meghan Markle's claims in explosive chat with her
‘No way’ Prince Harry will ‘give up US dream for Queen: report

‘No way’ Prince Harry will ‘give up US dream for Queen: report
Priyanka Chopra cuts fashionable figure in vibrant green shirt while grabbing lunch in West Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra cuts fashionable figure in vibrant green shirt while grabbing lunch in West Hollywood

Latest

view all