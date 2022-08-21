 
Prince Harry puts relationship with Prince Charles and William on risk for his memoir?

Prince Harry, who's scheduled to return to the UK next month to spend time with charities, does not seem to ease tension with his royal relatives.

A royal commentator has claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decision could put additional strain on the rift between the two royal brothers ahead of the release of Harry's bombshell tell-all book, which is expected to be released later this year.

"The fury, outrage and disgust at the highest levels of the monarchy over Prince Harry’s decision to press ahead with the publication of his upcoming autobiography, even as the 96-year-old Queen’s health suffers, is only growing," Dan Wootton wrote in the Daily Mail.

The ‘intimate and heartfelt’ £14.7million Penguin Random House book is seen as the likely 'final straw' in relations between Harry and his brother Prince William'

Harry's memoir is widely anticipated to showcase the Duke's memories of his mother Princess Diana and the breakdown of his parents' marriage. How Prince Charles, Prince William and stepmother Camilla will be depicted - is the source of much speculation among commentators.

