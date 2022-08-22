 
entertainment
Monday Aug 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Is Prince William and Harry’s reconciliation possible?

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 22, 2022

Is Prince William and Harry’s reconciliation possible?
Is Prince William and Harry’s reconciliation possible?

Royal expert Robert Hardman has raised the possibility of reconciliation between Prince William and his younger brother Prince Harry, who are struggling to maintain their once-close relationship.

He told AFP, "Obviously they are estranged but they are brothers, this is a family."

The author of this year´s "Queen of Our Times: The Life of Queen Elizabeth II" also praised Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s "dignified role" when they came back to Britain for the Jubilee and visited Queen Elizabeth.

Robert said, "To me, that looks like a move towards semi-regular trips back to the UK."

"And each time that happens, things just gradually become less fraught."

Talking about Harry’s much-anticipated memoir, he said "The book is going to be very explosive."

"I expect it to be extremely harsh on the media, fairly harsh on the palace establishment.

"I´d be very surprised if he starts making family relations any worse," he added, in contrast to much of the speculation.

More From Entertainment:

All About Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s ‘very romantic & classic’ Georgia wedding

All About Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s ‘very romantic & classic’ Georgia wedding
Darius Campbell Danesh pals make shocking revelations about 'Pop Idol' icon

Darius Campbell Danesh pals make shocking revelations about 'Pop Idol' icon
Johnny Depp daughter Lily-Rose makes him proud after Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp daughter Lily-Rose makes him proud after Amber Heard trial
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Georgia wedding: another guest rushed to hospital

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Georgia wedding: another guest rushed to hospital

Inside Adele’s gold-standard VIP treatment during her Las Vegas residency

Inside Adele’s gold-standard VIP treatment during her Las Vegas residency

Nicola Peltz discloses who influenced her wedding day

Nicola Peltz discloses who influenced her wedding day
Prince Harry won’t be 'healing wounds' with royal family on U.K. visit, expert suggests

Prince Harry won’t be 'healing wounds' with royal family on U.K. visit, expert suggests
‘Desperate’ US urged to reconsider Meghan Markle’s popularity: 'Pure failure'

‘Desperate’ US urged to reconsider Meghan Markle’s popularity: 'Pure failure'
Scott Disick injured in road accident

Scott Disick injured in road accident
Princess Diana’s death: Week of grief that shook British monarchy

Princess Diana’s death: Week of grief that shook British monarchy
Princess Diana remains in the public eye 25 years after death: ‘Queen of people´s hearts’

Princess Diana remains in the public eye 25 years after death: ‘Queen of people´s hearts’
Prince William and Harry: Once-close royal brothers now estranged

Prince William and Harry: Once-close royal brothers now estranged

Latest

view all