‘Desperate’ US urged to reconsider Meghan Markle’s popularity: 'Pure failure'

Royal experts warn the US against extending a political invitation to Meghan Markle as she “would be a spectacular failure as a presidential contender

Washington-based lawyer Nile Gardiner issued this warning to the Democratic Party in his interview with Express UK.

While addressing the political invitation by Valerie Biden, he claimed. "Meghan Markle is clearly quite delusional if she thinks she could end up as President of the United States.”

“The fact that her name is being mentioned in these conversations is a demonstration of how desperate the American left are at the moment.”

“Meghan Markle would be a spectacular failure as a presidential contender and would not be a serious contender.”

“But the left in the US are in such a state of decline that all options are on the table with presidential candidates, and Meghan Markle's name is being thrown around as a possibility.”

The foreign policy expert also added, “She would have zero chance of becoming US President as she has zero qualifications for the job.”

“If she ever did decide to run for the US presidency, the US public would view her as a joke candidate.”

“There would probably be a section on the far left that would support her views but the vast amount of Americans would view her as vastly unqualified for a presidential run.”