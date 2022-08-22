 
entertainment
Monday Aug 22 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Desperate’ US urged to reconsider Meghan Markle’s popularity: 'Pure failure'

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 22, 2022

‘Desperate’ US urged to reconsider Meghan Markle’s popularity: Pure failure
‘Desperate’ US urged to reconsider Meghan Markle’s popularity: 'Pure failure'

Royal experts warn the US against extending a political invitation to Meghan Markle as she “would be a spectacular failure as a presidential contender

Washington-based lawyer Nile Gardiner issued this warning to the Democratic Party in his interview with Express UK.

While addressing the political invitation by Valerie Biden, he claimed. "Meghan Markle is clearly quite delusional if she thinks she could end up as President of the United States.”

“The fact that her name is being mentioned in these conversations is a demonstration of how desperate the American left are at the moment.”

“Meghan Markle would be a spectacular failure as a presidential contender and would not be a serious contender.”

“But the left in the US are in such a state of decline that all options are on the table with presidential candidates, and Meghan Markle's name is being thrown around as a possibility.”

The foreign policy expert also added, “She would have zero chance of becoming US President as she has zero qualifications for the job.”

“If she ever did decide to run for the US presidency, the US public would view her as a joke candidate.”

“There would probably be a section on the far left that would support her views but the vast amount of Americans would view her as vastly unqualified for a presidential run.”

More From Entertainment:

Nicola Peltz discloses who influenced her wedding day

Nicola Peltz discloses who influenced her wedding day
Prince Harry won’t be 'healing wounds' with royal family on U.K. visit, expert suggests

Prince Harry won’t be 'healing wounds' with royal family on U.K. visit, expert suggests
Scott Disick injured in road accident

Scott Disick injured in road accident
Princess Diana’s death: Week of grief that shook British monarchy

Princess Diana’s death: Week of grief that shook British monarchy
Princess Diana remains in the public eye 25 years after death: ‘Queen of people´s hearts’

Princess Diana remains in the public eye 25 years after death: ‘Queen of people´s hearts’
Prince William and Harry: Once-close royal brothers now estranged

Prince William and Harry: Once-close royal brothers now estranged
'Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' holds world premiere

'Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' holds world premiere
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate marriage with friends, family

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate marriage with friends, family
Prince William warned of Meghan Markle's move

Prince William warned of Meghan Markle's move

Johnny Depp starts following in the footsteps of Amber Heard

Johnny Depp starts following in the footsteps of Amber Heard

Box Office: 'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' crushes Idris Elba's 'Beast' with $21million debut

Box Office: 'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' crushes Idris Elba's 'Beast' with $21million debut
Kim Kardashian wears borrowed or fake jewelry: Here's why

Kim Kardashian wears borrowed or fake jewelry: Here's why

Latest

view all