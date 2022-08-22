 
Queen of Malaysia visits set of ‘Kuruluş: Osman’

Queen of Malaysia Azizah Aminah visited the sets of Turkish drama serial Kuruluş: Osman with her daughters, and disclosed that she is also fond of it.

The official Instagram handle of the popular historic drama serial on Monday shared the pictures of the Queen with the actors and the makers of Kuruluş: Osman.

The Turkish caption of the post reads: “Queen of Malaysia visited the set of Kuruluş Osman.”

It further said meeting with the producer/screenwriter Mehmet Bozdağ and the actors, Queen Azizah congratulated Bozdağ for drama’s success.

The Queen also conveyed her congratulations and wishes of gratitude on behalf of the Malaysian people, and said that she watched Bozdağ Production's TV series, especially Kurulus: Osman with admiration.

