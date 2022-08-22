Sofia Vergara makes a stylish appearance at Sarah Hyland-Wells Adams wedding reception

Sofia Vergara brought a huge dose of glamour to her Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland's wedding to Wells Adams in Santa Barbara, Saturday.



The America's Got Talent star 50, looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a black and white dress with a floral design and one-shouldered sweetheart neckline.

She paired the midaxi number with open-toed black stiletto heels while joining a number of her co-stars for the big day.

Sharing snaps of the day to Instagram, Sofia leaned against a convertible car to show off her look, captioning: 'Wedding weekend'.

The actress posed alongside co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who officiated the wedding, and his husband Justin Mikita.



Photo credit: DailyMail: Sarah and Wells tied the knot at the Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California

The Modern Family alum, 31, and Bachelor in Paradise bartender, 38, were married in an outdoor ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, Calif.



The nuptials were attended by 150 guests, with Sarah, who played Haley Dunphy on Modern Family from 2009-2020, being supported by multiple of her co-stars from the ABC series.