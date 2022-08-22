Harry warned his ‘knocking copy about Queen’ would be ‘big mistake’

Prince Harry has tongues wagging with much anticipation about his bombshell tell-all memoir which could take an aim at senior royal family members and the Queen.

However, the Duke of Sussex would be making a huge ‘mistake’ if he decides to criticize the monarch in his book, expressed a commentator.

Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth discussed on This Morning: “He's not going to do knocking copy about the Queen because he adores his grandmother and that would be a big mistake.”

The ITV show’s host Ruth Langsfor asked the expert if Harry’s memoir could be more criticism of The Firm.

“Not necessarily,” he replied before adding: “I think it could be a great anti-climax.”

The broadcaster noted that Harry was believed to receive a "great deal of money" so you "might expect there would therefore be revelations".

"But it could be that it's just a book telling his story and that there won't be," he continued.

“There will be an element of that and saying, 'Is this handed down from one generation to the next?'" Gyles said while referring to Prince Charles’ book.

"There will be plenty for us to chew over,” he added.