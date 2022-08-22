 
entertainment
Monday Aug 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry, Meghan 'got to have Kardashian thing' for interesting Netflix content

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 22, 2022

Harry, Meghan got to have Kardashian thing for interesting Netflix content
Harry, Meghan 'got to have Kardashian thing' for interesting Netflix content

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must pull a Kardashian move with a second wedding in the United States.

A royal commentator said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could bring cameras to record the ceremony which is believed to be held without the restriction of royal traditions.

Speaking on the MailPlus' Palace Confidential, Charlotte Griffiths said, "It sounds so unrealistic, but the truth is stranger than fiction when it comes to these two."

"There were all these dramas going on backstage. Plus, they need some interesting Netflix content because actually, footage of them at the WellChild Awards is all very well. But they've got to have that Kardashian thing, like a set piece," she explained.

A source claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already "looking at various venues and figuring out the type of ceremony they want, as well as how many guests to invite."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew's 'satirical' musical to include disastrous Newsnight interview

Prince Andrew's 'satirical' musical to include disastrous Newsnight interview
Harry and Meghan 'competing' with Royal Family amid their UK visit

Harry and Meghan 'competing' with Royal Family amid their UK visit
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's white-themed Georgia wedding

Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's white-themed Georgia wedding

Kate Middleton creates 'buzz on board' as she takes economy flight

Kate Middleton creates 'buzz on board' as she takes economy flight
Paris Hilton pens sweet tribute for 'strong and resilient' Demi Lovato on 30th birthday

Paris Hilton pens sweet tribute for 'strong and resilient' Demi Lovato on 30th birthday
Caitlyn Jenner was 'nervous' to attend Kendall Jenner's tequila launch party: Here's why

Caitlyn Jenner was 'nervous' to attend Kendall Jenner's tequila launch party: Here's why
Harry warned his ‘knocking copy about Queen’ would be ‘big mistake’

Harry warned his ‘knocking copy about Queen’ would be ‘big mistake’
Kelly Clarkson, Valerie Bertinelli dish on struggling with body image: Video

Kelly Clarkson, Valerie Bertinelli dish on struggling with body image: Video
Britney Spears 'in best place' ahead of 'Hold Me Close' release despite K-Fed feud

Britney Spears 'in best place' ahead of 'Hold Me Close' release despite K-Fed feud
Prince William, Harry’s tensions ‘reaching boiling point’: report

Prince William, Harry’s tensions ‘reaching boiling point’: report
'Queen ready to strike' as Harry and William's feud escalates

'Queen ready to strike' as Harry and William's feud escalates
Olivia Rodrigo, Zach Bia have ended their relationship after few months of romance

Olivia Rodrigo, Zach Bia have ended their relationship after few months of romance

Latest

view all