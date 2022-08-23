William to 'inflame' tensions after 'dancing over Harry's feet' next month

Prince William is strategically trying to portray his statesmanship over younger brother Harry, says expert.

The Duke of Cambridge, who is attending The Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in US September, will shift positions with Harry, who in turn will be visiting UK for his charitable endeavours.



Speaking about the tensions between the royals, expert Daniela Elser said: "Making keynote speeches about the environment? Buddying up to American philanthropic powerhouses? Swanning about the UN?

"This is exactly the turf that Harry and Meghan have been trying, not particularly successfully, to carve out as their own."

Ms Elser went on to discuss how William's move shows things are reaching a 'boiling point' within the royals.

She said: "That William is now undertaking a New York climate event of his very own, and with all the opportunities to flaunt his statesman credentials, may well only inflame family tensions further.

"Whether entirely coincidental or not, this all feels like William not so much treading on his younger brother's toes but enthusiastically clog dancing over Harry's bare feet.

"Between the Sussexes descending on London, William launching himself on the US market and the mystery of Harry's book all nearly simultaneously bubbling away, are things about to reach boiling point?"