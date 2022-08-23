 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 23 2022
By
Web Desk

William to 'inflame' tensions after 'dancing over Harry's feet' next month

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 23, 2022

Prince William is strategically trying to portray his statesmanship over younger brother Harry, says expert.

The Duke of Cambridge, who is attending The Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in US September, will shift positions with Harry, who in turn will be visiting UK for his charitable endeavours.

Speaking about the tensions between the royals, expert Daniela Elser said: "Making keynote speeches about the environment? Buddying up to American philanthropic powerhouses? Swanning about the UN?

"This is exactly the turf that Harry and Meghan have been trying, not particularly successfully, to carve out as their own."

Ms Elser went on to discuss how William's move shows things are reaching a 'boiling point' within the royals.

She said: "That William is now undertaking a New York climate event of his very own, and with all the opportunities to flaunt his statesman credentials, may well only inflame family tensions further.

"Whether entirely coincidental or not, this all feels like William not so much treading on his younger brother's toes but enthusiastically clog dancing over Harry's bare feet.

"Between the Sussexes descending on London, William launching himself on the US market and the mystery of Harry's book all nearly simultaneously bubbling away, are things about to reach boiling point?"

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'unreal chutzpah' would invite Queen 'wrath': Expert

Meghan Markle 'unreal chutzpah' would invite Queen 'wrath': Expert
Princess Diana 'death note' was kept secret for 6 years after tragic accident

Princess Diana 'death note' was kept secret for 6 years after tragic accident
George, Charlotte and Louis to start new school near Windsor in September

George, Charlotte and Louis to start new school near Windsor in September

Meghan Markle is eating her 'Californian cake' while 'cashing-up' UK

Meghan Markle is eating her 'Californian cake' while 'cashing-up' UK

Queen deciding what 'shamed' Andrew can 'do with his life' in 'intense talks'

Queen deciding what 'shamed' Andrew can 'do with his life' in 'intense talks'
'Edgy' Kim Kardashian sprays her food with glass cleaner 'to avoid eating'

'Edgy' Kim Kardashian sprays her food with glass cleaner 'to avoid eating'
Andrew Garfield admits he 'fasted alot' was 'celibate' in spiritual journey

Andrew Garfield admits he 'fasted alot' was 'celibate' in spiritual journey
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Georgia nuptials were ode to 2002 engagement: Insider

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Georgia nuptials were ode to 2002 engagement: Insider
Victoria Beckham leaves fans confused over upper class accent

Victoria Beckham leaves fans confused over upper class accent
Shakira suffering from awful sleeplessness and worry amid tax fraud and breakup

Shakira suffering from awful sleeplessness and worry amid tax fraud and breakup
Jennifer Lopez feeling very special after Georgia Wedding Celebration: 'It was a dream'

Jennifer Lopez feeling very special after Georgia Wedding Celebration: 'It was a dream'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s UK trip tipped to be ‘cash grab’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s UK trip tipped to be ‘cash grab’

Latest

view all